Insider Buying: Sse Plc (SSE) Insider Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies bought 9 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,354 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($162.24).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.97) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sse Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.69).

SSE (LON:SSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 121.10 ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 117.50 ($1.56) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05). SSE had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a GBX 66.30 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $28.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “restricted” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 1,150 ($15.31) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,670 ($22.23) to GBX 1,500 ($19.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,501.46 ($19.99).

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains.

