American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) CFO Craig Kenji Tagawa Sells 5,000 Shares

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) CFO Craig Kenji Tagawa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $13,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Kenji Tagawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Craig Kenji Tagawa sold 2,966 shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $7,889.56.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Creative Planning increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.14% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.