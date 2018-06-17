American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Insider Steven Cary Dunston Sells 500 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cary Dunston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Steven Cary Dunston sold 4,534 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $465,415.10.

On Monday, April 30th, Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

Shares of American Woodmark opened at $99.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.83.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

