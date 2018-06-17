Insider Selling: athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) SVP Sells 150 Shares of Stock

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $22,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan D. Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60.

On Thursday, April 26th, Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $21,511.50.

On Monday, March 26th, Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $21,150.00.

Shares of athenahealth opened at $158.44 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. athenahealth, Inc has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHN. Citigroup set a $160.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 13,481.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in athenahealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in athenahealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

