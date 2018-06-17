Patrick Cronin Sells 24,417 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) insider Patrick Cronin sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.14, for a total transaction of C$2,469,535.38.

Shares of Bank of Montreal opened at C$101.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$88.63 and a 1 year high of C$105.55.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported C$2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.52 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

