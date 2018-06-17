John Gary Burke Sells 57,539 Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Stock

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at $74,493,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOFI opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. BofI Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. BofI had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOFI. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BofI during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BofI during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOFI shares. ValuEngine raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $46.00 price target on BofI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

