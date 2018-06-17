Insider Selling: Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Insider Sells £3,339,805.70 in Stock

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) insider Neil James Catto sold 1,553,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.86), for a total value of £3,339,805.70 ($4,446,552.66).

Boohoo.Com opened at GBX 208 ($2.77) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Boohoo.Com PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.93 ($4.38).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Liberum Capital lowered Boohoo.Com to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.93) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Boohoo.Com from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.99) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240.40 ($3.20).

About Boohoo.Com

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

