Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 29,833 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 29,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $960,324.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brooks Automation opened at $36.36 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.44 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 624.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

