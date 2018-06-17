Insider Selling: Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) Insider Sells 394,045 Shares of Stock

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 394,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.62), for a total value of £1,662,869.90 ($2,213,912.79).

Shares of Discoverie Group opened at GBX 445 ($5.92) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Discoverie Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 401 ($5.34).

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.65.

DSCV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 460 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. FinnCap boosted their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 456 ($6.07) to GBX 487 ($6.48) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.