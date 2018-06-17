Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) EVP Sells 4,396 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) EVP John Curtis Covington sold 4,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $397,222.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 5th, John Curtis Covington sold 1,300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $122,382.00.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C traded up $1.72, hitting $92.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 61,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,353. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

