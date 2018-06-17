Insider Selling: First Data (FDC) Insider Sells $380,975.00 in Stock

First Data (NYSE:FDC) insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Data opened at $21.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Data has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Data in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on First Data to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

