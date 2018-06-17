Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) EVP Sells $16,398.72 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) EVP Joanne Susan Reifsnyder sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $16,398.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanne Susan Reifsnyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Joanne Susan Reifsnyder sold 4,877 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $11,119.56.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare traded up $0.06, reaching $2.71, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,402,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,550. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80. The company has a market cap of $432.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEN. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on Genesis Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 346,400 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,544,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

