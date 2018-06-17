Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $12,189.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Michael Gleeson sold 984 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $6,769.92.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Michael Gleeson sold 359 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $2,218.62.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.60. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.79.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 97.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.35%. sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

