Barbara J. Rechterman Sells 10,000 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $717,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,657.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GDDY opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 174.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $74.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Godaddy to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Godaddy from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. AXA acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Godaddy by 10,297.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

