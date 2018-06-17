Haemonetics Co. (HAE) CEO Christopher Simon Sells 3,595 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Christopher Simon sold 1,941 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $179,988.93.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. 8,507,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after buying an additional 253,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,032,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,750,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.