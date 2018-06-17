Insider Selling: Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $44,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Home Bancorp traded up $0.99, hitting $46.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 91,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,338. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 target price on Home Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 125,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

