Insider Selling: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Insider Sells 5,591 Shares of Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $177,514.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at $783,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Insteel Industries opened at $32.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Insteel Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $623.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 296.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

