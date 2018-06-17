C Martin Harris Sells 2,582 Shares of Invacare Co. (IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director C Martin Harris sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $42,293.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Invacare stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $780.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.45. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $237.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Invacare’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invacare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.