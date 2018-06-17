Ronald Allen Louks Sells 5,604 Shares of NantHealth Inc (NH) Stock

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 5,604 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $19,557.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,094.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 6th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,005 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $23,887.05.

On Friday, April 6th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,005 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $21,295.20.

NantHealth traded down $0.06, hitting $3.22, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 107,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,882. NantHealth Inc has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 168.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NantHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

