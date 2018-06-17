Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Director Sells $32,768.05 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $32,768.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ORRF remained flat at $$26.00 on Friday. 45,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,159. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORRF. Sandler O’Neill raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.