Porter Bancorp, Inc. (PBIB) SVP Joseph C. Seiler Sells 6,000 Shares

Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIB) SVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 6,000 shares of Porter Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,147 shares in the company, valued at $374,628.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Porter Bancorp stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Porter Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a net margin of 89.19% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Porter Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Porter Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porter Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,973,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porter Bancorp

Porter Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

