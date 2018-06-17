Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Sells 249,000 Shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Stock

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $6,040,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,386,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,755,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New York Times Co Class A alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 352,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,520.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 375,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $8,958,750.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 378,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $8,871,660.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 320,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $7,497,600.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 215,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $4,949,300.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 515,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $11,855,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 117,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 975,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $22,522,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 360,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,305,200.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 820,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $19,122,400.00.

NYT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 3,479,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. New York Times Co Class A has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.00 million. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times Co Class A

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.