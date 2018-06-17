Insider Selling: TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) CEO Sells 71,582 Shares of Stock

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,265,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,708.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRI Pointe Group opened at $16.96 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Gabelli downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

