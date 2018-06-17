Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $261,597.68 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $261,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gili Iohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Gili Iohan sold 17,931 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $1,464,783.39.

On Thursday, May 24th, Gili Iohan sold 26,108 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $1,984,469.08.

On Monday, March 26th, Gili Iohan sold 16,370 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $988,911.70.

VRNS stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.80. 633,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

