Vicor Corp (VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison Sells 5,000 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $204,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vicor opened at $47.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Vicor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 120,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

