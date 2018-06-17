Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) SVP Sells $26,304.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $26,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Valerie Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Valerie Kahn sold 4,383 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $50,930.46.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Valerie Kahn sold 9,826 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $106,219.06.

NYSE:VG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,541. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.06. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,008,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vonage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vonage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,503,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,989,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,435,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,685,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 533,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

