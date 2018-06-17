Edmond Macri Sells 600 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $50,802.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $63,270.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $54,852.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $50,838.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $49,260.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $41,562.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Edmond Macri sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $131,851.50.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $40,926.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $38,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $40,116.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $45,612.00.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,192. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

