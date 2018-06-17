Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Srinivasan Sivaram Sells 63,879 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $5,516,590.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Western Digital opened at $80.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

