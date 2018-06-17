Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.28

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 3162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $477,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,319.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,627.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4,158.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 220,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 214,869 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. ZPR Investment Management raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 57,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 200,041 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.