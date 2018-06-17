Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Wolfgang Ebermann Sells 2,667 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $124,042.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wolfgang Ebermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 24th, Wolfgang Ebermann sold 22,686 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $1,056,033.30.

Insight Enterprises opened at $50.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,137,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,854,000 after acquiring an additional 539,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 973,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 115,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 935,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 108,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

