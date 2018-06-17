Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,282 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.39% of Insteel Industries worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after acquiring an additional 454,320 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,096,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $32.90 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIN shares. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $177,514.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,288.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $529,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

