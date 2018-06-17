Insulet (PODD) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -211.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Insulet has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $102.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $702,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $92,064.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $3,875,186 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

