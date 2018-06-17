Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cann reissued an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Insys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Insys Therapeutics opened at $8.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.09. Insys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tambi sold 166,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,290.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

