Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lowered by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Intel by 10.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Intel by 34.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 944,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 240,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,842,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $374,811,000 after buying an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $53,328.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 6,746 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $354,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,869,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of Intel opened at $55.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

