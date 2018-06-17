Inter Parfums (IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $171.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,727 shares of company stock worth $4,383,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inter Parfums by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.