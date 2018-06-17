FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Intercede Group (IGP)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Intercede Group (LON:IGP) in a research report report published on Thursday, June 7th.

Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Thursday. Intercede Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.65 ($0.87).

Intercede Group (LON:IGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX (7.60) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Chuck Pol acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £18,125 ($24,131.27).

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyIDaaS, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; RapID, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services; and RapID Secure Login that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

