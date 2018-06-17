Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -1.78. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by $0.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski purchased 7,812 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $745,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $74,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $320,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 399,608 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,912. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,497,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,761,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.