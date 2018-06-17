International Paper (IP) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper opened at $55.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 28.21%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 227.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.