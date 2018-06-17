InterOcean Capital LLC Has $14.33 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises about 1.9% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 11.3% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 171.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 14.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWDP. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $67.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

