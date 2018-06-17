Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRK. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($70.56) to GBX 5,585 ($74.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,646 ($75.17) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.92) to GBX 5,000 ($66.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,864.64 ($64.77).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,786 ($77.03) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,826 ($50.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,470 ($72.83).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

