Syneos Health (SYNH) & Intrexon (XON) Head-To-Head Contrast

Intrexon (NYSE: XON) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrexon and Syneos Health.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 0 2 4 0 2.67 Syneos Health 0 3 8 0 2.73

Intrexon currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.65%. Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $50.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrexon and Syneos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $230.98 million 9.04 -$117.01 million ($0.92) -17.55 Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.84 -$138.46 million $1.94 24.61

Intrexon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health. Intrexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Intrexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrexon and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -57.66% -14.96% -9.38% Syneos Health -5.50% 8.79% 3.53%

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Intrexon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

