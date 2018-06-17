IntriCon (IIN) versus Viewtran Group (VIEWF) Critical Review

IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewtran Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of IntriCon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntriCon and Viewtran Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $88.31 million 3.44 $1.80 million $0.29 150.69 Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IntriCon has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Viewtran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon 3.21% 14.51% 5.88% Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IntriCon and Viewtran Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IntriCon currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given IntriCon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IntriCon is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Summary

IntriCon beats Viewtran Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

