Intuit Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Intuit traded down $0.12, reaching $208.96, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,450. Intuit has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Intuit will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,336 shares of company stock worth $43,910,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

