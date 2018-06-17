Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $68,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $447.93 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.22.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.74, for a total transaction of $485,204.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total value of $16,377,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares in the company, valued at $152,048,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,557. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.19 and a fifty-two week high of $496.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

