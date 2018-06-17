Invacare (IVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.90

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 5759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Invacare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invacare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $237.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Invacare’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,302.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $42,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invacare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invacare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invacare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invacare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Invacare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

