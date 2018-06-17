Invacare (IVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invacare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $19.40 on Friday. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $237.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,302.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $42,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Invacare by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 283,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

