Invesco (IVZ) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.8976280324848 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.51 on Friday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

