Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,589,737 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco worth $58,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.51 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

