Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.35

News headlines about Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Senior Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.8495096327263 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VVR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 287,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,627. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

