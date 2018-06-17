Traders Buy Large Volume of Life Storage Put Options (LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,163 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

Shares of Life Storage traded down $0.29, hitting $92.98, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.71 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, Director Robert J. Attea sold 27,679 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $2,560,861.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Life Storage by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

